"He gave me a crystal bowl, like, with the presidential seal" - MLB star Jim Edmonds' ex-wife Meghan King reveals precious gift she received from Joe Biden at her low-key nuptials with the president's nephew

MLB star Jim Edmond’s ex-wife Meghan King spoke about the exquisite present she received from President Joe Biden at her wedding to Cuffe Owens in a recent interview with “US Weekly.”

King and Owens tied the knot in 2021 at Owens' parents’ home in Pennsylvania and Biden, who is Owens’ uncle, attended.

Regarding the gift King received from the president, the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star said:

“He gave me a crystal bowl, like, with the presidential seal.”

Sadly, the couple is now separated. King, however, told the magazine that she still has the president’s gift.

King shares her five-year-old daughter Aspen with ex-husband Edmonds. The little girl spoke to President Biden during the wedding. About her young daughter's interaction with Biden, King said:

“For her, the president’s like saying Mickey Mouse, like, [he] doesn’t exist in person.”

On the "Divorced Not Dead" podcast, King revealed that she’s glad that her wedding to Owens has now been annulled.

"I was very confused by the whole [relationship], but I'm just glad that it was short and sweet and it's done and it's annulled. The end. I put it behind me."

LISTEN:

"This week Caroline is joined by Ex-Real Housewives of Orange County and now Influencer Meghan King. Meghan updates Caroline on life after divorce and Real Housewives and how she manages to stay positive and juggle 3 children under 5!" – Divorce Not Dead Podcast

Meghan King’s tumultuous marriage with Jim Edmonds

Jim Edmonds with ex-wife Meghan King.

The pair started dating in 2013 and married the following year. Edmonds and King welcomed their first daughter Aspen in 2016 and twin sons in 2018. The following year, Edmonds was accused of having an affair with the children’s nanny. King and former MLB player Edmonds split in 2019 after five years of marriage. The divorce was finalized last year.

Edmonds is now married to Kortnie O’Connor. They married in September.

"Most beautiful bride ever. Thank you for being my rock. I love you!!!!" - Jim Edmonds

Edmonds is a broadcaster for Bally Sports Midwest. He played for many teams, including the St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs, among others during his 17-year MLB career.

Edmonds, who was renowned for his defense, was a powerful hitter as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far