"He gives me those Mike Trout vibes" - Padres fans ecstatic as top prospect Jackson Merrill continues Spring Training hot streak

San Diego Padres prospect Jackson Merrill is continuing to turn heads during the spring. A day after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners, he launched a two-run bomb off Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen on Tuesday.

Merrill got his pitch on a 0-1 count and did not miss it. He knew it was gone immediately after it left his bat. It will be hard to deny him a spot on the roster on Opening Day.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While a shortstop by trade, Merrill has gotten some looks in the outfield. Many scouts believe he would not have a problem transitioning, and it would be Merrill's fastest way to the big leagues.

With consecutive home runs on back-to-back days, Padres fans are beginning to drool over the young slugger. They have huge expectations for Jackson Merrill as he continues to develop as a 20-year-old.

"He gives me those Mike Trout vibes but healthy version jajaja," one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"I've seen enough I'm buying his jersey," another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Merrill came into the season as the team's No. 2 prospect, right behind catcher Ethan Salas, according to MLB.com.

Padres prospect Jackson Merrill could join some elite company

San Diego Padres Jackson Merrill

The Padres selected Jackson Merrill with the 27th overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft. This made him the highest-drafted Maryland high school position player since 1986.

Merrill swings from the left side of the plate and has an easy and smooth approach. His bat is what got the attention of scouts. He does not strike out often and can utilize all sides of the field.

If he can be the team's starting center fielder on opening day, he will join some elite company. Only two players have started CF on opening day before age 21: Andruw Jones and Ken Griffey Jr.

This speaks to just how talented the young slugger is. Merrill has yet to play a game at the Triple-A level but is getting serious consideration to not only make the team but also start.

Merrill's spring performance has taken away the sting of losing All-Star outfielder Juan Soto this offseason, especially if he is on the roster for opening day.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.