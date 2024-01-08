"He is going to clean up the leftovers" - MLB Insider highlights Teoscar Hernández's potential role in star-studded Dodgers lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers continued their spending spree by adding veteran outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to a one-year contract recently. The star outfielder is just the latest in a long line of big names to feature in the 2024 Dodgers lineup and pitching staff.

Given all the absolute superstars that the Dodgers have landed, a move for someone like Hernandez doesn't excite as much. He's not considered the best of the best, but one MLB insider believes he will have massive impact.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steve Phillips said on MLB Network:

"This guy is a productive player, and so the Dodgers add another big bat. This bat in that lineup is going to be phenomenal. He's going to clean up what's leftover if there are any leftovers ... Man, they are loaded right now. This lineup is not quite Atlanta, but it's getting closer."

Hernandez figures to slot in somewhere around the back middle of the order, perhaps the six spot or even the seventh. That means he's going to come up to bat after several All-Stars.

Players like Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and others will come up well before him, and the remaining ones on base by the time he gets up will often be driven home by the former Seattle Mariners outfielder.

Projecting how deep the Dodgers lineup is with Teoscar Hernandez

The Los Angeles Dodgers have formed a bit of a superteam. Not including their rotation (which now has Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow), their batting order is stacked.

Teoscar Hernandez is headed to LA

This could be what they roll out on Opening Day:

Mookie Betts, 2B Freddie Freeman, 1B Shohei Ohtani, DH Will Smith, C Max Muncy, 3B Teoscar Hernández, LF James Outman, CF Jason Heyward, RF Gavin Lux, SS

Having an All-Star player like Teoscar Hernandez that low in the lineup is something most teams can only dream about. This is a stacked cast of players who should give LA one of the most explosive offenses in baseball in 2024.

Combine that with a very solid rotation and it's very easy to see why they're the World Series favorite going into the new season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.