"[He] is going to shred them up this year" - Royals fans ecstatic as Cole Ragans named Opening Day starter

Cole Ragans will be looking to continue his rise to superstardom this season. The Kansas City Royals starting pitcher enjoyed a breakout season for the team in 2023 and will look to build on that momentum in 2024. The 26-year-old will be a key figure for the Royals this season as the club looks to return to postseason contention.

It won't be long for Cole Ragans to be able to prove himself as the Kansas City Royals have named the former first-round pick as the team's Opening Day starter. After excelling in 71.2 innings for the team last season, he will be tasked with opening the year on the right foot for both the club and his budding superstar turn.

This announcement is music to the ears of Kansas City Royals fans, who believe that the young pitcher is on his way to a potential All-Star season. A number of Royals fans have taken to social media to praise the team's decision, with some going as far as to claim that if Ragans can remain healthy, he is a Cy Young Award candidate.

Other Kansas City Royals fans believe that Cole Ragans is going to be dominant during the team's Opening Day matchup against the Minnesota Twins. These fans think Ragans will shred the Twins' lineup, with a few saying the team will go undefeated this season. While this might be a tad hyperbolic, the excitement is something you like to see.

Cole Ragans was dominant following the trade to the Kansas City Royals

The Texas Rangers originally selected Ragans in the first-round pick, selecting him with the 30th overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft. His tenure with the Rangers was unspectacular, to say the least. Over 64.1 innings with the Texas Rangers in 2022 and half of 2023, Ragans owned a 5.32 ERA and 51 strikeouts.

In June last season, Ragans and minor league outfielder Roni Cabrera were traded from the Texas Rangers to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for veteran closer Aroldis Chapman.

It's safe to say that the trade worked out for both parties as Aroldis Chapman helped the Texas Rangers win their first World Series in franchise history, whereas the Royals landed Ragans.

Following his deal to Kansas City, Ragans turned things around, posting a dazzling 2.64 ERA and 89 strikeouts over 72.1 innings. It will be exciting to see if Cole Ragans can keep this trend going in 2024, something that many fans believe will be the case.

