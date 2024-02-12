"He is going to take a step forward" - MLB analyst predicts great things from exciting Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez in 2024

Francisco Alvarez, one of the New York Mets' top talents, is expected to join the team in 2024. The 22-year-old Venezuelan star participated in the Mets' spring training session and had a bullpen session with Edwin Diaz a few days ago.

MLB analyst Mike Ferrin has high hopes for Alvarez after his impressive rookie season last year.

“Francisco Alvarez was the top prospect at midseason on multiple lists two years ago and was getting 70 grades from scouts. I mean, that's an elite-level player,” Ferrin said on MLB Network Radio.

“I think there was nothing to see in Alvarez's first season that should dissuade you from thinking that he's going to take another step forward,” he added.

Ferrin believes that Alvarez's rating may be lower than what the young catcher deserves.

“I think Alvarez got one of the strongest arms in the league. I was worried that I had Alvarez rated too low on this list.”

In 2023, Alvarez played 123 games for the Mets, hitting .209/.284/.437 with 63 RBIs and 25 home runs. He also demonstrated impressive fielding ability with a .991 fielding percentage, making him a potential player for the Mets to try out in 2024.

Francisco Alvarez is "excited" to be back

The NY Mets missed several opportunities in the offseason, including losing out Japanese sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the Dodgers.

Despite the financial backing from Steve Cohen, the team has not shown any intent to sign new players. Instead, they are relying on existing players and are focusing on their farm system to find new faces to give them a chance this year, intending to make the roster younger.

Francisco Alvarez is excited to be back and ready to join his teammates in the upcoming games.

“I’m very excited because I’m back and I see my friends, they’re like my family.”

