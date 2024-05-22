"He did a good job of keeping us in the ball game through 6 innings" - Dave Roberts lauds Gavin Stone for his performance against D-backs on Tuesday

Tuesday’s game saw the Los Angeles Dodgers lose 7-3 against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. The D-backs bounced back from their 6-4 loss on Monday against the same team.

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani’s steal in the fourth inning and single in the sixth brought in two runs. Will Smith’s RBI double also scored a run in the sixth after which the Dodgers’ offense could not score any runs.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Gavin Stone allowed four singles in the second inning giving the D-backs a 2-0 lead. Talking about his performance, manager Dave Roberts said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I thought he did a good job of competing keeping us in the ball game getting through six innings. I thought these guys had a pretty good game plan against them tonight. You could see breaking balls going the other way. There were some soft contact in that second inning, that they made good on.”

Expand Tweet

“But I thought the double play was a big spot right there and keep the pitch going down and get them through six. Obviously tonight there’s a few guys down that we’re going to stay away from. So to get him through six, was huge.”

After the D-backs offense brought in two runs off Stone in the second, Gavin Lux and Freddie Freeman turned a double play forcing out Gabriel Moreno and Kevin Newman.

Facing Stone, Ketel Marte hit a groundout in the fifth inning and Christian Walker hit a solo home run in the sixth inning. The 25-year-old pitcher with a 3.60 ERA pitched for six innings giving up eight hits, four runs, one walk and five strikeouts.

“Overall it was pretty good” - Gavin Stone talks about his performance while acknowledging specific errors

Gavin Stone has made significant improvement this 2024 season compared to his struggles in his rookie year. In his previous four starts, he has only allowed one run in each game over a total of 26 innings.

Talking about his performance on Tuesday, Gavin Stone said (via MLB.com):

“I felt like I threw a lot of good pitches today. Just left a couple over the plate, and they took advantage.

“I didn’t feel the best, but I thought overall it was pretty good. Left the changeup to Walker, and Carroll the sinker, and a couple other hitters… A couple pitches didn’t feel great, but I felt decent.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday in the last game of their three-game series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback