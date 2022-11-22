Cody Bellinger has officially become a free agent, and one of the teams reportedly showing interest in him is the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays started the offseason by trading All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners. Bellinger might be the next move they are planning to make. The former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder was the National League MVP in 2019.

Since 2019, Cody Bellinger has struggled mightily, hence his current status as a free agent. After hitting for a batting average of .210 and posting a WAR of 1.2 in 2022, Bellinger needs to improve. His best chance of improvement may be with a new team, which is certainly what the Toronto Blue Jays are hoping for.

Jon Morosi reported on the Blue Jays' interest in Bellinger via Twitter.

News of this signing caused a wide variety of reactions from the Blue Jays fan base. After a disappointing playoff exit this year, they know the lineup needs to improve to take the next step. There remains disagreement on whether or not Cody Bellinger is that improvement. If he can revert to his 2019 form, he absolutely is. However, that is far from a certainty.

The Toronto Blue Jays have been struggling to find a way to the next level for some years now. Despite having a bonefide superstar in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and a strong supporting cast, they have not found playoff success. Cody Bellinger might not be the instant boost they need, but he could be a great depth piece to add.

Bellinger will likely not command a high-priced contract coming off of his 2022 season. Recency bias will have teams value the more recent struggling performances than his dominant 2019. Until he shows that he can play up to that level again, Bellinger will be playing with something to prove.

The Toronto Blue Jays and Cody Bellinger could be excellent pairings that would benefit both parties in the end.

Cody Bellinger will have his choice of destination, but the Toronto Blue Jays might be his best option

Bellinger is clearly a player loaded with talent that has not been able to reach his full potential in recent years. A change of scenery and a new coaching staff might be exactly what he needs. There is no greater change of scenery possible in the MLB than going from Los Angeles to Toronto.

Bellinger has his pick of destinations this season, but don't be surprised if he chooses to go north of the border.

