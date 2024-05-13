"He hasn’t pitched in two years” - Dave Roberts refuses to blame Walker Buehler despite struggles on Dodgers return

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers suffered a series defeat against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. It also marked Walker Buehler’s second start of the 2024 season.

Buehler pitched for 3 1/3 innings, allowing 5 hits, and 3 runs (all earned), with 2 walks and 2 strikeouts resulting in a 7.36 ERA. Talking about his performance in a SportsNet LA interview, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said:

“I think that we can’t lose side of the fact that he hasn’t pitched in two years. And so when you’re talking about pitching in games and not in rehab mode, there is a lot of things that come with that, commanding of the baseball, covering the bag, holding runners.”

“I think that when you get into big league ball game and you’re trying to compete get out things speed up even for a guy like Walker. So for me honing in that command of his pitches getting strike one and then tightening up the other parts of it and I think then you’ll see the performance.”

On Monday, Walker Buehler made his first start after almost two years against the Miami Marlins. During the game, he allowed three runs on six hits in four innings against the Marlins.

The two-time All-Star had to spend 20 months in rehab to recover from a second Tommy John surgery. Roberts thinks that it is too early to judge Buehler on just two outings.

“But I think for me, I’m not going to put much stock in two outings. I think getting them back here back in competition mode is a good thing and I think the stuff is good. Again It’s just more harnessing all that stuff,” Roberts said.

Walker Buehler confident in his abilities, needs time to get back on track

Against the Miami Marlins on Monday, Walker Buehler allowed consecutive home runs in the first innings and exited the game in the fourth inning with the bases loaded.

However, despite his tough outings, the 29-year-old expressed confidence in his skills.

"It’s probably not gonna be what it was three years ago or four years ago or whatever it was, but I think my stuff is good enough and I just have to re-learn the chess game a little bit, I guess," Buehler said (via OC register).

Buehler inked a one-year contract worth $8.025 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2024 season despite missing nearly two years of MLB action due to his injury.

