MLB fans mock pitch invader's vain effort to evade security by scaling a wall during WS Game 5 

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Nov 04, 2022 08:07 PM IST
MLB players of Philadelphia Phillies team; Invader who evaded security by scaling a wall during WS Game 5.
On Thursday night, a Phillies fan made his way onto the field during Game 5 of the 2022 MLB World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park.

He didn't have an escape strategy, so he tried to scale a wall and failed miserably.

Bro thinks he's Spiderman https://t.co/p4gAe2ItMg
"Bro thinks he's Spiderman." - Jomboy Media

The next moment, the security personnel were able to catch him and escort him out of the field.

However, once the fellow's video went viral on Twitter, MLB fans were left in stitches. The Game 5 intruder was hoping to grab somebody's hand to execute his exit plan but instead received a beer can on the head. Plus, spectators mocked the man with an "a*****e" chant.

Here are some of the hilarious responses:

@JomboyMedia He was hoping for a hand, but caught a beer can to the face. Well done, Phillies fans.
A fan ran on the field and was immediately booed. He tried to climb the left field wall and had a beer tossed on his head. Then he received a ballpark-wide "asshole" chant. Quite a failure.

Another Twitterati pointed out how the invader is not an "American Ninja Warrior," referring to the sports entertainment reality show where numerous competitors attempt to complete a series of obstacle courses of increasing difficulty.

He is not an American Ninja Warrior twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

One MLB fan even said that security should have shot the man.

Should’ve just shot him twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

A Twitter user named Colin was concerned about the steep prices of the tickets and how the foolish pitch invader burnt it all with his publicity stunt.

Imagine spending that much money on a World Series ticket just to get arrested lol twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

Another fan pointed out how security personnel did a better job at tackling than the Philadelphia Eagles' performance in a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Houston Texans.

Better tackling than the Eagles have had tonight twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

Baseball enthusiasts, including MLB insider Jeff Passan, thought the man was simply an idiot to pull off such a whimsical act.

There's an idiot on the field. He tried to scale the left-field wall. He failed.At least he didn't get tased.
@JomboyMedia https://t.co/orf9YKF948
Idiot. twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

The Astros-Phillies game, which had been paused due to the invader, resumed when he was expelled from the field.

MLB World Series 2022 Game 5: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros

World Series - Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies - Game 5.
The Houston Astros defeated the Phillies 3-2 on Thursday night and are one win away from claiming their second World Series title in franchise history.

Today was the first time the Astros have won a World Series game by 1 run since:2017 World Series Game 5 ⬅️ https://t.co/1iWPQIUonX
"Today was the first time the Astros have won a World Series game by 1 run since: 2017 World Series Game 5." - FOX Sports

The Houston Astros have now taken the lead in the best-of-seven series with 3-2.

