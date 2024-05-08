“He just keeps getting better and better” - Gavin Lux highlights Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s pitching ability after stellar 8-inning performance

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has done it again for the Dodgers, but this time pushed his limit to eight innings. Given his consistent improvement, the rising star could soon attempt a 'no-hitter.' The Los Angeles Dodgers had yet another night to remember as they took out the Miami Marlins with an 8-2 final score.

Yamamoto's incredible performance helped the team to win as he continued to impress his teammates. Speaking about the Japanese's performance, the Dodgers second baseman, Gavin Lux said:

"It seems like every start he keeps getting better and better. Will sets up and Yoshi throws it right where he sets up every single time," Lux said.

Lux continued to praise Yamamoto for his improvement and consistency. The slugger said it was fun to play defense behind the Japanese star.

"He's got great stuff, amazing command, and I think he's just going to keep on getting better and better the more comfortable he gets. He's been really fun to play defense behind," Lux added.

Gavin Lux backs Yoshinobu Yamamoto with home run

Gavin Lux is coming off a successful day in his baseball career as he finally opens up with a huge swing. Lux managed to get his first home run on the season, after being out for the 2023 season. He scored his last home run on August 15, 2022.

"It felt really good. It felt like it's been two years. Just got a good pitch to hit in that situation," Lux said.

Lux's home run backed Yoshinobu Yamamoto as the Dodgers increased their lead.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto started the game with 19 straight strikes. The 25-year-old pitcher dominated despite giving up a home run in the first inning. Yamamoto took control of the game, giving up two earned runs, five strikeouts, and zero walks. The Marlins struggled to get the ball moving with his dominant performance.

Yamamoto holds a 2.79 ERA with a 4-1 record, and has recorded 47 strikeouts in 42 innings pitched.

