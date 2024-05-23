"He knows what the big moments are like" - When Mike Trout revealed how Shohei Ohtani's NPB experience prepared him for the MLB

Shohei Ohtani continues to defy what many fans believe is possible on the baseball diamond. The Japanese icon has arguably been the top player in the MLB since his debut in 2018, showcasing his two-way abilities at the plate and on the pitcher's mound en route to two American League MVP Awards.

"Mike Trout goes yard now! He goes back to back with Ohtani!" - @TalkinBaseball_

The work that Shohei Ohtani has put in throughout his life has been well-documented in interviews and even a documentary called: Shohei Ohtani - Beyond the Dream. Aside from his genetics, work ethic, and seemingly superhuman talent, one of his former teammates believes Ohtani's experience overseas helped him prepare for MLB stardom.

In a 2021 interview with Business Insider, Mike Trout explained that one of the objectives for young players reaching the MLB is to "slow the game down." This is something that Trout said was not the case for Ohtani when he made his way to the majors from the NPB.

"He was put through it already. He knows what the big moments are like and how to react," he said.

"The Nippon Ham Fighters have announced they will post two-way star Shohei Ohtani. Next up: Conversations involving MLB, NPB, CAA & MLBPA to establish new posting system" - @MLBPipeline

There may be some truth behind Mike Trout's words, given the level of play in Japan. Considered one of the top leagues outside of the MLB, the NPB (Nippon Professional Baseball) has a wealth of talented players, as well as massive crowds attending each game.

Shohei Ohtani has thrived under the pressure of his high-profile move to the Dodgers

This past offseason, Ohtani hit the open market, creating arguably the most important free agent period in MLB history. The two-time MVP opted to sign a massive 10-year, $700,000,000 deal to join the Los Angeles Dodgers. Without question, there is an immense level of pressure that comes with signing such a lucrative contract. However, Ohtani is simply built differently.

Ohtani has not only handled the pressure that emerged immediately after signing the contract but has also thrived. The Japanese star has arguably been better than ever at the plate this season and has emerged as a front-runner for the National League MVP Award.

