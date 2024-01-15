"He lived almost like a monk" - When a National League scout described Shohei Ohtani's modest lifestyle prior to MLB superstardom

Shohei Ohtani is not only one of the best players in MLB history but also one of the most unique talents. The two-way Japanese superstar has turned heads throughout his career because of his elite skills as both a pitcher and a batter.

As a result of his incredible prowess from both sides of the game, Shohei Ohtani has won the American League MVP award twice in his short career. Thanks to his two-way talent and level of success in the MLB, Ohtani was able to sign the richest contract in the history of North American sports.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Ohtani the baseball player has a $700 million dollar contract that sounds so insane" - @busythebee

The former member of the Los Angeles Angels joined the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason. His record-breaking contract with the Dodgers is valued at $700,000,000, shattering every record in each of the four major North American sports.

Even though Ohtani has signed the most lucrative contract in North American sports history, he has never been one to live a lavish lifestyle. Before his MLB career, Ohtani was focused solely on his goal of becoming the greatest baseball player possible.

Expand Tweet

"Shohei Ohtani is literally a baseball monk lol. Yeah, I think he is a perfect example of this quote." - @TigerMantra

"He lived almost like a monk," a National League scout said of Ohtani before he made his way to North America.

As noted in the book Shohei Ohtani: The Amazing Story of Baseball's Two-Way Japanese Superstar, the new Dodgers star based his life around baseball.

"To Shohei, everything revolved around baseball and how to get better at it."

Shohei Ohtani will lead the star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers for the foreseeable future

Ohtani's decision to join the Los Angeles Dodgers on his record-breaking $700,000,000 contract may have broken the MLB. The two-way superstar will join a loaded Dodgers lineup that features the likes of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Max Muncy.

Expand Tweet

"Teoscar Hernandez has agreed to a one-year, $23.5 million deal with the Dodgers, per source. @JeffPassan was on it." - @Feinsand

Ohtani's decision to join the Los Angeles Dodgers undoubtedly influenced a number of other players to join the World Series favorites. Following the signing of Ohtani, the Dodgers landed Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Teoscar Hernandez, as well as traded for Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.