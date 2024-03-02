“He lives his best life” - Mike Trout's wife Jessica shares adorable moments of son Beckham soaking in game day joy

Mike Trout, the star OF for the Los Angeles Angels, was not involved in the Halos victory on Friday against the Padres in their most recent spring training game. But he still received support from his wife Jessica and son Beckham, who were in the stands watching the action unfold right in front of their eyes.

Jessica took to Instagram to share a story showcasing her son Beckham soaking in game-day joy while overlooking the Angels clash heads with the Padres. She captioned the story as follows:

"He lives his best life at a baseball game"

Screenshot of Jessica Trout's story on Instagram

Mike Trout and Jessica Cox had their first Spanish class together in high school, per Wedding Style magazine. In 2009, the pair attended their senior prom together. Years after their respective college graduations, on June 28, 2016, Trout made Cox an extravagant proposal by hiring a pilot to write "Will you marry me, Jess?" in the open skies.

On December 9, 2017, the pair got married in Allentown, New Jersey, during the winter. Cox subsequently told Wedding Style magazine that having their ceremony in a barn was "the best part" of the day. On July 30, 2020, Mike Trout and Jessica Cox Trout welcomed their son, Beckham Aaron Trout. Aaron, Beckham's late uncle, was the derivation of his middle name.

Mike Trout will be hopeful to regain his hitting prowess for the Angels in 2024

Due to injury, Mike Trout played in just 82 games in the previous season. It wasn't even a good day for the right-handed slugger whenever he played in 2023. Trout's batting average of .263 and his on-base percentage of .367 and slugging percentage of .490 were striking career lows for him.

If you examine a little closer, the numbers can even seem worse, combined with the fact that he is 32 years old, when many hitters find it difficult to keep up with the younger generation of fireballing pitchers in the MLB.

Here's what Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group said on Trout's struggles:

"Trout’s contact rate was 76% in 2023. He had been at least 80% in every season through 2020. He was at 73% in his injury-shortened 2021 and in 2022. His troubles were especially acute against high velocity.

"Last year, Trout hit .197 on pitches at 95 mph or harder. The major-league average was .240. Trout had previously never hit worse than .236 on those pitches, and as recently as 2022 he hit .290."

Also, Fletcher questioned Mike Trout about why he thought he had trouble in 2023 while healthy:

"I know what I’m doing wrong. I created a bad habit in the last year or two that I’m trying to get out of." - Mike Trout

Considering his past performance, his recuperation from injury, and his current capacity to pinpoint his 2023 issues, it's premature to rule out the LA Angels' top player making a comeback in 2024.

