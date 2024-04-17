“He lives and breathes baseball” - Dodgers manager Dave Roberts describes Andy Pages’ potential as he prepares for MLB debut

The Los Angeles Dodgers have called up Andy Pages from Triple-A Oklahoma City Baseball Club to the majors. Pages is the Dodgers’ No. 3 prospect and the No. 94 overall prospect in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100. In the corresponding move, the Dodgers have DFA'd Taylor Trammell.

Andy Pages will be making his MLB debut in Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. He will hit seventh in tonight's game against Patrick Corbin of the Nats.

Recently, Dave Roberts had an interaction with SportsNet LA where he discussed Andy Pages, who will be making his debut on Tuesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Well, it's an exciting day for Andy, obviously his family, and the organization," Roberts said. "I think what he adds is he's a complete ball player—very heady baseball player. He lives and breathes baseball; he is a very good defender. I got him in center field tonight but can play; he really plays right field really well. In the box, he's a good hitter."

"He's got plus power and coming back from this really dramatic surgery that he had last year, he's been nothing but fantastic since spring training and we're really excited."

Pages is expected to get a good runaway, given Jason Heyward is sidelined for lower back tightness and may see more time off the field.

Moreover, Pages had a thunderous spring, going 8-for-17 with two homers. He started the year at AAA, going 23-for-62 with five homers, 15 RBIs and two stolen bases.

Andy Pages' mother's innocent reaction on getting the news of the promotion of her son

When the Cuban outfielder got the news about the call-up, the first call he made was to his mother, Juana Maria, who is in Cuba. Pages shared his mother's reaction once she heard about his imminent debut for the Dodgers in the majors.

“She started waking up everyone that lives in our neighborhood,” Pages said. “Obviously she did cry, but I told her to stay calm because we’re finally in the big leagues, which is where she’s always wanted me to be.”

“When I started my career outside of Cuba, my dream was to get to this level,” Pages said. “Now that I’m here, I feel very happy, and I just want to give the best of me and be myself every day.”

It remains to be seen how Andy Pages flourishes at this opportunity and makes a case for himself to become a permanent member of the Dodgers roster.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback