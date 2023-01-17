Who is the best player on the Los Angeles Dodgers' roster in 2023?

The Los Angeles Dodgers were the best team in all of baseball last season and finished with a record of 111-51. Moreover, they were dominant in just about every single aspect of the game. It's not easy to say who is the best player on the roster, as both pitching and hitting are integral to success.

The Dodgers had the best pitching in all of baseball last year. They came first out of 30 teams in ERA, with a team average of just 2.80. Their starting rotation had a huge part to play in this.

Clayton Kershaw has shown signs of slowing down, but he had himself a very decent season in 2022. Kershaw posted an ERA of 2.28 and surpassing Don Sutton on the all-time franchise strikeout leaderboard.

Kershaw was flanked by a couple of young flamethrowers in Tony Gonsolin and Julio Urias. Gonsolin was the best pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers last year, posting an ERA of just 2.14 and an eye-popping record of 16-1.

In terms of hitting, the Dodgers are just as profficient. The team scored an MLB-best 847 runs over the course of 2022, which was attributable to their superhuman hitting abilities as a team.

Of those 847 hits, first baseman Freddie Freeman hit 199 of them, more than any other player in the league. In fact, Freeman was a hitting machine throughout the entire season. The 6'5 slugger came to LA from the Atlanta Braves, signing a six-year deal. It marked the first time in his career that he changed teams.

Freeman had no problems adjusting. Apart from leading the league in hits, he also led in runs, slugging percentage and doubles. We feel it's safe to say that Freddie Freeman is the Los Angeles Dodgers' best player in 2023.

Los Angeles Dodgers need to keep their pedal on the gas in 2023

Although LA are still a powerhouse, 2023 showed us how other teams in their division, namely the San Diego Padres, are gaining ground. The NL West is not what it used to be.

There's a lot of money being spent around the league and it's difficult to say who will be the best side in the 2023 campaign. What looks good on paper doesn't always translate to the field and it will be interesting to see which teams have improved and which teams have regressed when the season kicks off.

