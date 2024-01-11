"He'll have the 'hoppiest' fastball in the league" - MLB Analyst weighs in on Shōta Imanaga's prowess on the mound

The recent signing of Japanese lefty Shota Imanaga by the Chicago Cubs has ignited excitement and speculation among MLB analysts. During a segment on MLB Network’s "MLB Tonight", analysts delved into what Imanaga’s arrival could mean for the Cubs and how his pitching style might set him apart in the major leagues.

One of the key points discussed was Imanaga’s ability to throw consistent strikes, aligning with the Cubs’ strategic emphasis on pitchers who exhibit command. One analyst suggested that the Cubs could be the most active club leading up to Spring Training, building a roster that aligns with their player profile:

"I think they’re gonna be the most active club between now and the start of Spring Training. I think he just fits their profile [...] this guy doesn’t walk anybody."

Imanaga, known for his impressive swing-and-miss rate, particularly with his high fastball and changeup, brings a unique skill set to the Chicago Cubs pitching staff. The analysts highlighted that upon entering MLB, Imanaga’s fastball would likely be one of the most challenging batters to face, with its perceived rise making it especially difficult to hit:

"I think if he continues to expand his repertoire he’s got a shot at a little bit more of what people are expecting now. The day he sets foot in MLB he’ll have the hoppiest fastball in the league."

A look into Shota Imanaga’s contract with Chicago Cubs

A four-year, $53 million deal between Imanaga and the Cubs was recently finalized, with additional provisions allowing the team the option to extend the contract to $80 million over five years after the second and third years. The deal was completed just before the closing of Imanaga’s posting window, with the Cubs paying a release dee of approximately $9.8 million to the Yokohama BayStars in the NPB.

Imanaga‘s signing represents the Cubs’ first major move of the offseason, and he is expected to slot near the top of the rotation behind ace Justin Steele. With the Cubs addressing pitching needs with this signing, they still have areas to address, such as first and potentially third base.

While Imanaga had interest from other teams, including the Boston Red Sox, he ultimately chose the Cubs, where he has been based since Christmas. His arrival adds a significant piece to the Cubs’ pitching puzzle, and the team’s fans are eager to see how his prowess on the mound will contribute to their pursuit of success in the upcoming MLB season.

