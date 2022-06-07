"He’ll be the same Mike Trout and hit .300 with 40 HRs" - Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper confident Mike Trout will get out of his current slump

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is optimistic about Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout's current slump. Both Trout and the Los Angeles Angels have been in a hard slump for the past two weeks. With yesterday's loss against the Philadelphia Philles, their losing streak extended to 11 games.

With that being said, Harper believes Trout will eventually get out of his slump. He said that Trout's current slump will be an afterthought by the end of the season and, "He’ll be the same Mike Trout and hit .300 with 40 HRs.”

“He’ll get out of it, and by the end of the year, nobody will even think about this stretch that he’s on. He’ll be the same Mike Trout and hit .300 with 40 HRs.” #Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is confident #Angels CF will snap out of career-worst slump." - @ Mike DiGiovanna

Since entering the league, both Harper and Trout have had a mutual respect for each other because they are often both regarded as two of the best players in their respective leagues. Harper even attempted to recruit Trout to play for the Phillies before he renewed his contract with Los Angeles.

Now, when taking a look at Trout's stats so far this season, they still look great. Over the course of the 2022 MLB season, Trout has a .273 batting average, a .953 OPS and 13 home runs already on the year. However, when looking at his splits over the Angels' losing streak, these numbers start to change drastically.

Over the last 14 days, Trout has been batting just .130 with an astonishingly low .430 OPS. He has also racked 17 strikeouts over this short period of time. During this period of time, the Los Angeles Angels have been just 1-11 and have lost 11 straight.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Mike Trout has 0 hits in his last 22 ABs, the longest hitless streak of his career. Mike Trout has 0 hits in his last 22 ABs, the longest hitless streak of his career. https://t.co/avew6zHM5Q

"Mike Trout has 0 hits in his last 22 ABs, the longest hitless streak of his career." - @ ESPN Stats & Info

This goes to show how much impact Trout has on the Angels. Even though he is just one player in a lineup of nine, his impact at the plate somewhat defines the outcome of Angels games. Since he is slumping, the entire team is slumping.

However, Bryce Harper is right to say that Trout will eventually recover. Trout is one of the best players of the current generation. He has put up numbers that have only been seen by all-time greats. Mike Trout will likely exit this slump eventually, and the team-wide slump will follow suit.

