"He looks like LeBron James from Wish" - Marlins star Sandy Alcantara jokingly compares teammate Bryan De La Cruz to NBA legend

Miami Marlins star Sandy Alcantara is making the best of spring training with his teammates. While teams are out there swinging their bats, MLB has been connecting with players, asking them to say something nice about a teammate.

Alcantara appeared in one of the videos where he jokingly compared Bryan De La Cruz to the NBA legend Lebron James. What's funny is that he said he thinks De La Cruz looks like a LeBron James version from Wish, the website that sells stuff for cheap.

Wish has several action figures of sports stars, but they are known for their inaccurate and funny appearances. Alcantara compared De La Cruz to a funny version of LeBron James on Wish.

"I think about De La Cruz, he looks like LeBron James from Wish," Sandy Alcantara told MLB.

Several other players were on MLB's video that was posted on X. Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Josh Naylor, and Spencer Strider, to name a few. However, Alcantara topped them all with his comparison.

Sandy Alcantara is to be a backup for the Marlins

Heading into the 2024 season, the Marlins are not expecting any action from Sandy Alcantara. The 28-year-old pitcher is coming off a Tommy John surgery and just repaired his ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Alcantara has to recover completely until he gets back to complete form. Yet, he was out of his locker room at 8 am on his first official day of camp. The talented pitcher can be a backup for the Marlins, especially towards the end of the season.

If the Marlins make it to the playoffs, Alcantara might get to pitch a few games. The right-handed pitcher has been working out with his teammates and preparing for the best. He is also planning to travel with the team for this season.

The 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner was not up to the mark with his performance last season. He finished with a 7-12 record and a 4.14 ERA. The Marlins pitchers will need to be ready to enter a season without their ace.

The good news is that Alcantara is recovering fast and is sure to be a support and cheer for his team.

