"He looks so sad" "Thanks for making me cry" - Yankees fans tear up as Luis Severino mistakenly name-drops former team during first Mets presser

Former New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino is on a new team but will not have to travel very far. He and the New York Mets agreed to a one-year, $13 million deal earlier in the offseason.

This ends a 12-year run with the Bronx Bombers, who signed Severino as an international free agent in 2011. He made his MLB debut in 2015 and spent nine seasons in the big leagues.

On Wednesday, the Mets held a news conference introducing their new starting pitcher. During the conference, Severino mistakenly name-dropped his former team when thanking his new squad for the opportunity.

After thanking owner David Stearns, Severino accidentally gave praise to the Yankees organization before correcting his mistake. You cannot blame him after spending the last 12 years in the Bronx.

The name-drop had Yankees fans in their feelings. While he fizzled out at the end, Luis Severino had a solid career in the Bronx. He holds a 54-37 record with a 3.79 ERA across 727.1 career innings.

Fans are wishing him the best of luck with the Mets. He should slot in nicely alongside Kodai Senga, who had an impressive first season in the big leagues last year.

Former Yankees pitcher Luis Severino will look to make the most of his opportunity with the Mets

Former Yankees pitcher Luis Severino will look to make the most of his new opportunity. He is coming off a lackluster season in which he was injured multiple times.

Severino started his season on the IL due to a strained lat muscle. He did not make his 2023 season debut until mid-May.

The injury must have hung around for much of the season because he did not look himself. He finished the season with a career-high 6.65 ERA, 11.4 H9 and 2.3 HR9.

His season ended the way it started, which was on the injured list. Severino suffered a strained oblique muscle in early September, costing him the rest of his season.

With the multiple injuries and lackluster performance, Severino will look to make a good impression with his new squad. If he can put the injuries behind him, many insiders could see a bounce-back season.

It will be interesting to see how well Severino does sporting his new blue and orange uniform.

