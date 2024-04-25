"He loves the game, part of his fiber in every way" - MLB analyst hints at Terry Francona ending managerial hiatus after recovering health

Three-time AL Manager of the Year winner, Terry Francona might return to manage the Cleveland Guardians. Last year, Francona left the Guardians after 11 years, and Stephen Vogt took over his position.

ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian sparked speculation of Francona’s comeback when he appeared on “The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima”.

"Was told Tito is going to get healthy and then he'll be back [managing] in a year and a half," Kurkjian said. "He loves the game, part of his fiber in every way, would not be shocked to see him back."

Francona, 65, achieved several milestones during his tenure in Cleveland. He has a 921-757 record as manager of the Guardians, six postseason appearances, and a World Series matchup that they lost to the Chicago Cubs in 2016.

Terry Francona may have hinted about his comeback to Cleveland

After spending four decades in this profession, Terry Francona wanted to spend time with his family, following his shoulder replacement and double hernia surgery last year. However, he hinted that Cleveland would be his destination if he ever returned to the game.

“I know I need to go home and get healthy and see what I miss about our game and then maybe after some time see the best way to maybe quench that appetite — whatever it is,” said Francona, via Associated Press.

“I don’t foresee managing again. If I was going to manage, I like doing it here. But I also don’t want to just turn away from the game.”

He always felt that retiring may not suit him, and now with Kurkjian’s speculation that might be true.

“I never was real concerned about the word retire,” he said. “I guess when you say retire, it’s like, well, you’re going home and not doing anything. … just need some time. I mean normally after a season I need some time anyway. This is a little different.”

Not that Vogt is doing a poor job managing the club since the Cleveland Guardians are standing at the top of AL Central with a 17-7 record, tying the New York Yankees (17-8) for most wins in the American League, but Terry Francona will add more to that.

They are streaming hot with back-to-back series victories and looking to continue with today’s win over the Boston Red Sox.

