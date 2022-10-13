"He made his choice. I don’t want him near this team" "He should not see a single moment in this playoffs" - New York Yankees fans react to report that Aroldis Chapman is staying ready if the team needs him

Some of the greatest names in New York Yankees history have faced a rough ending to their time in pinstripes and it looks like Aroldis Chapman is going to be the next one.

The veteran closer abandoned his team over the weekend when he was due to throw a bullpen session before their American League Division Series opener against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.

Chapman's chances of making the roster were slim anyway, but instead of fighting for an opportunity, he took matters into his own hands and headed home to Miami instead. The move reeks of utter unprofessionalism and has turned Chapman into a very unpopular name in the Bronx.

Manager Aaron Boone has provided an update, saying that Chapman is training back at home. While that doesn’t necessarily mean Chapman will be allowed to return for the latter stages of the postseason, it does at least keep him in contention on paper.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Aaron Boone said that Aroldis Chapman is continuing to throw down in Miami “but for now, he’s staying away.” Aaron Boone said that Aroldis Chapman is continuing to throw down in Miami “but for now, he’s staying away.”

Chapman’s disastrous 2022 campaign, in which he has registered a 4.46 ERA over 36.1 innings, was only going to be enough to fetch him opportunities in low-leverage situations.

Sadly, the stakes in the playoffs are far too high for the Yankees to even consider Chapman. His latest maneuver just made their decision to leave him out even easier.

New York Yankees fans have taken to Twitter to express that they don’t want Chapman anywhere near the team during the postseason.

New York Yankees GM’s blunt response to Chapman’s absence

New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman has never been one to mince his words. His response to Chapman going AWOL is as blunt as you would expect it to be.

YES Network @YESNetwork Brian Cashman discusses what led to Aroldis Chapman's omission from the Yankees ALDS roster. Brian Cashman discusses what led to Aroldis Chapman's omission from the Yankees ALDS roster. https://t.co/C3T2yXDtb1

You’ve got to be all in at this time of year, and it’s disappointing. He effectively made that type of decision. He was due to pitch a live [batting practice], obviously to get his work in as he was competing for his spot on the roster, as well as facing our hitters to give them that type of competition as we navigate the off-days of between the Wild Card Series and our Division Series about to start Tuesday. Again I can’t give any information on that, it’s just disappointing.” - Brian Cashman

The Yankees hold a 1-0 series advantage against the Guardians, courtesy of their 4-1 win in the opener. Game 2 is set for later tonight at Yankee Stadium, with first pitch at 7:30 PM (ET).

