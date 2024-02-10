"He was made an example of" - MLB analyst believes Billy Eppler's case is a warning to other teams

In a recent episode of the Foul Territory podcast, MLB analyst Ken Rosenthal delved into the controversial case of Billy Eppler and the use of the "Phanitom IL" to manipulate player rosters. Eppler, the former general manager of the New York Mets, has been slapped with a suspension, serving time on the ineligible list through the conclusion of the 2024 World Series for violating rules related to improper use of the Injured List.

Rosenthal acknowledged the widespread awareness of teams exploiting this practice over the years, emphasizing that while Eppler might have been made an example of, he was likely not the sole offender. The analyst suggested that Eppler’s case serves as a steam warning from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to curb such practices within the league.

"He was made an example of, and this is the message that Rob Manfred is sending [...] and that’s fine but at the same time to pretend that Billy Epler was the only one doing this, please, no one believes that." - Ken Rosenthal

Eppler’s transgressions involved fabricating injuries and manipulating Injured List placements during the 2022 and 2023 MLB seasons. Despite the severity of the violation, the league’s investigation found that Eppler acted independently, without the involvement of club ownership or superiors.

"I am quite certain that teams have taken advantage of this over the years, and not just one team, multiple teams, maybe every team."

The New York Mets have declared the matter resolved following Billy Eppler’s resignation.

The New York Mets, in response to the league’s decision, released a statement declaring the matter closed, pointing out that with Eppler’s resignation in October 2023 and David Stearns leading the Baseball Operations team, they considered the issue resolved.

Eppler himself accepted MLB’s decision, stating that he cooperated fully and transparently with the investigation. The 48-year-old executive, initially hired in November 2021, had resigned on October 5, 2023, amid the ongoing investigation into his use of the "Phantom IL."

The use of the "Phantom IL" placement has been a somewhat open secret in baseball, allowing teams to manage struggling players without sending them to the minors. The investigation into the Mets was triggered by an anonymous letter, prompting Commisioner Manfred to express his intent to explore whether there was a more extensive problem with the misuse of the Injured List across the league.

Eppler’s suspension serves as a cautionary tale for other teams, highlighting the league’s commitment to cracking down on such practices, even if it means making an example of prominent figues in baseball management. The episode underscores the ongoing scrutiny of the ethical use of the IL and raises questions about whether this case will prompt a broader crackdown on the practice throughout MLB.

