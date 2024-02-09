"Worse punishment than the Astros" - Fans perplexed by former Mets manager Billy Eppler's MLB punishment following 'fake-injury' scandal

Former Mets general manager Billy Eppler has been restricted until the end of the 2024 season due to a violation of the injury list rule in recent seasons, as MLB commissioner Rob Manfred informed on Friday.

MLB released a statement explaining the reason for Eppler's ban.

“For directing the following pattern of conduct in violation of MLB’s rules: improper use of Injured List placements, including the deliberate fabrication of injuries; and the associated submission of documentation for the purposes of securing multiple improper Injured List placements during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.”

Fans expressed their disappointment about the new Mets scandal and gave their verdicts on X (formerly Twitter).

Eppler resigned suddenly from his managerial duties in October last year, shortly after appointing David Sterns as the president of baseball operations.

According to reports, he was faced with the possibility of being fired if he didn't resign when the management became aware of the investigation.

“I cooperated fully and transparently with MLB's investigation, and I accept their decision,” Eppler said.

The New York Mets’ performance under Billy Eppler’s leadership

Billy Eppler was hired by the Mets organization in 2021 and signed a four-year contract. However, he resigned after the 2023 season. While the reason for his resignation has not been publicly disclosed, it is speculated that it may have been due to issues with MLB officials.

Eppler served as the Mets' general manager for two seasons but failed to make significant postseason progress. In 2022, the team won 101 games but was eliminated in the National League Wild Card Series by the San Diego Padres.

Despite having a high payroll, Eppler could not produce results in 2023, even with All-Star aces Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer leading the rotation.

Eppler's tenure left the Mets in a state of chaos, and it is now up to David Stearns to restore stability and lead the club back to its former success.

