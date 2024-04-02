"He has made some serious adjustments" - Yankees manager Aaron Boone praises Anthony Volpe for offseason growth

New York Yankees young slugger Anthony Volpe is off to a stellar start, and manager Aaron Boone could not be more pleased. Through four games, Volpe is hitting .571/.667/.1.000 with three doubles, a home run, and three RBIs.

He has been a reason the Bronx Bombers have started the season off so strong. They sit atop the American League East with a 5-0 record, as they prepare to finish a two-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Volpe had some instances where he struggled last year, so it is great to see him come into the season improved and focused. Boone recently went on an episode of Talkin' Yanks to discuss how happy he is about Volpe's hot start.

"He's a significantly better hitter to me than he was at this point last year. Certainly even at the end of the season. He has made some serious adjustments and I don't know that he's not had a good at-bat yet" stated Boone.

In his latest game on Monday, Anthony Volpe went 4-for-4, hitting an RBI and scoring two runs, helping his club beat the Diamondbacks. The Yanks look good, and there are tons to be excited about within this organization.

From Anthony Volpe to Juan Soto, Aaron Boone and the Yankees are off to a hot start

New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto and Manager Aaron Boone (Image via Getty)

There were a lot of eyes on the Aaron Boone and the Yankees coming into the 2024 season. Last year was a disaster for the team as they were plagued by injuries for much of the year, causing them to miss the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Unfortunately, the club has seen those injuries pile over to this season as Gerrit Cole has been placed on the 60-day IL due to an elbow inflammtion. However, the injury will not require surgery, and other pitchers have stepped up in place for the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner.

Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes, Marcus Stroman all had solid debuts with the club. Through five games, the pitching staff has yet to allow an opposing team to score more than four runs.

Offensively, there has not been much to complain about. Anthony Volpe looks comfortable, and Juan Soto has been a gift, hitting home runs and making game-saving plays in the outfield.

After building up some hype over the offseason, the Yanks truly look like a much-improved team with a division title on their mind.

