"He might be the centerpiece to get those guys to the World Series” - Former MLB pitcher on Shohei Ohtani’s potential to lead the Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani's debut with the LA Dodgers was overshadowed by his interpreter's gambling scandal. Now after moving away from the drama, Ohtani is getting his bat to swing.

The Dodgers have been favored to win the World Series this year after spending over $1 billion to acquire top players. They heavily depend on Ohtani to help them achieve their goal, and several believe his presence could take them to the World Series.

In a recent interview with Fox Sports MLB, former pitcher Dontrelle Willis said that Shohei Ohtani could be the centerpiece for the Dodgers to win this World Series.

"He might be the centerpiece to get those guys to the World Series and get them over the hump," Willis said.

Willis further highlighted Ohtani's skill on the field and the support he receives from teammates Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

"Mental toughness and really leaning on the teammates. Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, they put their arm around him and obviously, athletically, he's the best on the field. He has speed, he has power," Willis said.

Dontrelle Willis appreciates Shohei Ohtani for handling gambling scandal positively

Willis further appreciated Shohei Ohtani for positively handling the gambling scandal. He highlighted Ohtani's patience through the process of improving his game.

"I'm going to give him an A-minus on the year so far, but he's been absolutely phenomenal," Willis continued.

Ohtani improved his performance in the last seven games, slashing .423/.467/ and .615. The designated hitter holds a batting clip of .360 and a 1.040 OPS with four home runs and 10 RBIs.

In his last 15 games, he recorded 24 hits and drove in 11 runs, slashing .400/ .439/ and .767 in 60 appearances at the plate. The Dodgers took to a slow start but remain at the top of the NL West Division. The boys in blue take on the New York Mets in a three-game series at Dodger Stadium next.

