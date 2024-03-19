"He was out by a mile" - MLB fans outraged as Jackson Holliday called safe during routine play at first base

Baltimore Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday has been turning heads throughout the spring. He is looking to make the big-league squad out of camp and doing his best to make it a tough decision for the front office.

He has been hitting the ball left and right, but on Tuesday, he may have gotten a little help from the umpires. In the first inning, he hit a ground ball to the shortstop but "beat" the throw to first.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The young prospect hit a rocket toward Bo Bichette and ran hard out of the box. While he was called safe, it appeared that Holliday had not beaten the throw and was out by about a step.

As it is Spring Training for players and managers, it is also Spring Training for umpires. Umpires are still trying to work out their kinks and prepare for the new season as well.

"He was out by a mile" one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"He did not though. Real game this is challengers and he's out by foot and half" another fan psoted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This should be a lesson to all the young ballplayers, especially as they play with no review challenges. You never know what can happen when you run hard out of the box on a groundball.

Jackson Holliday eyeing to break camp with the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles Jackson Holliday (Image via Getty)

Jackson Holliday entered the 2024 season as the Orioles' top prospect. Baltimore took him with the first overall pick in the 202 MLB Draft after he made a name for himself as a high school baseball player in Oklahoma.

Going into Tuesday, Holliday has gone 12-for-40 with six extra-base hits and two stolen bases. He has certainly lived up to the hype, and the future is bright in Baltimore.

A decision on whether holiday will make the team out of camp will likely come next week. Many around the league are pushing for the front office to make the call because they think he is more than ready.

If Holliday does make the big-league squad, it will be interesting to see how he is played. Jorge Mateo and Gunnar Henderson are expected to get most of the middle infield work this season. However, he could give the duo breaks throughout the season.

If Holliday does not break camp with the big-league squad, it should not be long before he is called up. He is the league's top prospect, and there is no questioning it.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.