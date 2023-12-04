"He was nice enough to even take a photo with me" - When a nostalgic Jimmy Fallon reminisced about priceless encounter with his baseball hero

Jimmy Fallon, the host of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," is known for his great sense of humor and for keeping his audiences intact, making his show a popular place for celebrities. On the show, Fallon invites celebrities for a chat and discusses their personal and professional lives.

In a recent episode, Fallon and Tariq made baseball-themed cakes for a challenge during which the comedian reminisced about a priceless encounter with his baseball hero, Brooks Robinson.

Fallon mentioned that he was lucky enough to meet him when he was young and shared an old photo with the baseball star.

"Hi, I'm Jimmy Fallon, and this is my baseball-themed cake," Fallon said. "I am going to make the head of one of my favorite third basemen of all time, Brooks Robinson. And I was actually lucky enough to meet him as a kid — I was probably 8 or 9. He was nice enough to even take a photo with me. I always loved him." (1:20 mark)

A bit about Jimmy Fallon's childhood baseball hero, Brooks Robinson

The former Baltimore Orioles infielder made his major league debut on Sept. 17, 1955, at Memorial Stadium against the Washington Senators, batting sixth in the lineup. In a 3-1 win, he had two hits in four at-bats, hitting in the fourth inning against Chuck Stobbs for his first hit before driving in a run on a single in the eighth.

Ever since his debut, Robinson was a staple and hallmark in the majors, winning everything one could during his baseball tenure. In a career spanning 23 seasons, all with the Orioles, he earned 18 All-Star selections, two World Series championships (1966, 1970), AL MVP (1964), World Series MVP (1970), 16 Gold Glove Awards (1960–1975) and the Roberto Clemente Award (1972).

Six years after retiring, Robinson was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1983. He batted .267, compiling 2,848 hits, 268 home runs and 1,357 RBIs.

In September, Robinson died from heart disease at his home in Owings Mills, Maryland, at the age of 86.

