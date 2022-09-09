Create

"He had a notebook filled with s**t" - Sports broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt reveals his experience hosting 'MLB on Fox' with Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez; Sports broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt (inset).
Former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez debuted as a full-time studio analyst for Fox Sports during the 2015 World Series and received a lot of praise.

For A-Rod, Oct. 19, 2015, at Fox Sports was as special as July 18, 1994, when he made his MLB debut. Thus, Rodriguez made sure to do his homework and deliver an incredible performance like he used to pull off on the field. He was so fastidious with his preparation that he often arrived at the studio early, armed with copious notes.

Sportscaster Kevin Burkhardt, Rodriguez's co-host on "MLB on Fox," said:

"He wanted to know how the cameras work and all that stuff. I was blown away. He’s asking a million good questions about this and that."

Burkhardt highlighted his statement with what filled A-Rod's notebook.

"He had a notebook filled with shit," said Burkhardt.
Report: A-Rod to serve as studio analyst during World Series - usat.ly/1hLxqyX http://t.co/7z96BTeOqV
"Report: A-Rod to serve as studio analyst during World Series." - For The Win

A-Rod's notebook was again in the limelight in 2017.

Alex Rodriguez's notebook made headlines once again in 2017

Rodriguez made a smooth transition into broadcasting post MLB retirement.
In May 2017, Rodriguez joined an MLB broadcast on FS1 as a color commentator. On the day of his debut, he again brought a notebook, which again made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

What possible reason could A-Rod have for writing ‘birth control’ in his game notes? on.si.com/2rwMo1o https://t.co/wlugizsGao
"What possible reason could A-Rod have for writing ‘birth control’ in his game notes?" - Out Of Bounds

Before the New York Yankees-Kansas City Royals game, the social media admin of the "MLB on Fox" Twitter account posted a snippet of A-Rod poring over his notebook. Although the post was deleted within minutes, a few people were able to screenshot it.

A snap of Alex Rodriguez&#039;s notebook (Source: Sports Illustrated)
Wondering what's written in the notebook? Zoom in to find terms like "birth control," "baby," and "pull out stuff."

Now we know what sports broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt meant when he said Alex Rodriguez's notebook is filled with s**t.

