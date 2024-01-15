"He now awaits to see what team blinks first" - MLB insider outlines Blake Snell's free agency approach amid $240,000,000 demand

Blake Snell has not been getting the offers or the activity he expected in free agency. Coming off a Cy Young campaign (the second of his career), it was expected that he'd be scooped up rather quick and for a large sum, but that hasn't happened. According to a report, the pitcher isn't all that worried about it.

The market has been slow, but MLB reporter Bob Nightengale says that Snell is willing to wait it out. He has a worth in mind, and he's waiting to see which team folds first.

Nightengale said via USA Today:

"Cy Young winner Blake Snell continues to seek a contract that will pay him at least $240 million, and now awaits to see what team blinks first. The New York Yankees made an introductory offer for nearly $100 million less, which was quickly dismissed, before they turned to Marcus Stroman to fill their vacancy with a two-year, $37 million deal."

The New York Yankees made an offer to Snell that was much lower than what he wanted, and he declined it. They then pivoted to Marcus Stroman and are presumably not going to provide Snell with another offer.

Aside from that, it's been pretty silent on the market for Snell, but he wants to get $240 million and is willing to wait as long as he can. Eventually, some team will cave and start to work with him as Spring Training grows near, and the two-time award winner is willing to take his time.

Blake Snell landing spots

With the Yankees, a team that needed frontline starting pitching, effectively out on Blake Snell after their offer was declined, other teams can enter the fray and potentially get an All-Star soon.

Blake Snell is being patient

The Chicago Cubs will need to replace Stroman after he left in free agency, and they have some money to spend. They're likely also looking at Cody Bellinger, but Snell makes sense.

He also makes sense for the Los Angeles Angels, who desperately need pitching and notable players, and they've got the money after Shohei Ohtani's departure. Maybe the San Diego Padres will bring him back, but that's less likely at this point.

