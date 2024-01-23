"He is one of the best people on the planet" - MLB analyst outlines Hector Neris' qualities amid Yankees interest

Hector Neris is one of the excellent pitchers who remains on the free-agent list. The Dominican pitcher is seeking a contract, and several teams are interested in striking a deal.

Neris is coming off a great season with the Houston Astors. Having posted an ERA of 1.71 and a spectacular WHIP of 1.05, it's only a matter of time before he finds himself a team.

The New York Yankees are keen on acquiring the pitcher to upgrade their bullpen. They have room for more players as they remain open for potential deals in the offseason.

In a recent interview with Foul Territory, an MLB analyst discussed Neris' qualities and potential. The talented pitcher has one of the best personalities apart from throwing fastballs and splits.

"He is one of the best people on the planet, and he is going to be great whoever picks him up," said the analyst.

It turns out that Hector Neris is not just good in the game; he also has a great personality off the field.

He's one of those supportive guys who's always there for his teammates. After signing with the Astros, the 34-year-old took every player out to dinner, including minor league kids.

"He paid for their first dinner. He talked to them all. He said this is what I'm about. Whenever you have a problem, here's my number," said the analyst about Neris.

Hector Neris remains a top prospect for the Yankees

Hector Neris is seeking a one or two-year deal, and the Yankees have been in touch regarding the same. The free agent would be a perfect fit for the Bronx Bombers if they have enough to pay.

Neris is reportedly seeking a deal within $7-11 million per season. He's coming off the best season in his career with the Astros, but a long-term deal might not be ideal, considering his age.

According to Brian Cashman, the Yankees' anagement will continue to keep their options open. Adding another pitcher will strengthen their squad, especially that they have upgraded their roster.

The Yankees might settle for a one-year deal with Hector Neris, given the fact that he had an excellent season last year. As for the pitcher, he has a few years left and is keen on making the most of it.

