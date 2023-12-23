"He was their prime target this year" - MLB analyst believes missing out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto is a bigger blow for the Mets than the Yankees

Late Thursday night, the New York Mets learned where they stood on the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes. The highly-anticipated starter agreed to a 12-year, $375 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Yamamoto now joins a loaded roster with the likes of Tyler Glasnow and Shohei Ohtani, who the team recently signed. This is a team that is designed to contend for many years.

While speaking on the Yamamoto signing, Anthony McCarron of SNY believes the decision hurts the Mets more than it hurts the New York Yankees.

"He was their prime target this year" stated McCarron.

McCarron states that Yoshinobu Yamamoto was the team's biggest target this offseason. Owner Steve Cohen even invited the Japanese flamethrower over to his illustrious mansion.

"I don't see them sort of pivoting to the other top-of-the-market arms, even though they have such a need in their rotation" stated McCarron.

McCarron does not see the Mets pivoting to guys like Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell in the open market. They are not as excited as they were with Yamamoto. While there are great arms on the board, none compare to the three-time Japanese Triple Crown winner.

It will be interesting to see where the team turns to in free agency with Yamamoto now a member of the Dodgers.

With Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed, where do the Mets turn?

While the Mets reportedly felt good about their chances to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto, they could not stack up with what the Dodgers could offer. He expressed a desire to win, and the Dodgers certainly look like a winner.

Steve Cohen and the front office must turn their attention elsewhere if they want to come out swinging in 2024. Luckily, there are many quality players still without a home.

The team could be interested in signing a pitcher on a one- or two-year deal. Pitchers like Lucas Giolito, Michael Lorenzen, or Hyun Jin Ryu could fit the mold here.

For outfield help, they could turn to Cody Bellinger, who is coming off a spectacular 2023 season. They could also look at players like Kevin Kiermaier or Michael A. Taylor, who would push Brandon Nimmo to a corner outfield spot. However, after signing Tyrone Taylor earlier in the week, they could be fine with their depth.

