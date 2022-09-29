"He should be revered for being the actual single-season home run champ" - Roger Maris Jr. sends a clear message to MLB to revise the records after Aaron Judge ties his fathers 61-year-old record

Roger Maris Jr. was in the stands when Aaron Judge tied his father's American League home run record. After a lengthy wait, it has finally happened. Fans rose to their feet in recognition of the special achievement in baseball history. With the game tied at 3-3 in the seventh inning, Judge rocketed a fastball off Toronto Blue Jays' Tim Mayza.

Aaron Judge and Roger Maris are now the only two players in AL history to reach 61 home runs in a single season. Roger Maris Jr. was in attendance to witness the moment. He sat next to Judge's mother, Patty Judge, during the game. As Judge rounded the bases and walked back toward the dugout, Roger Maris Jr. pointed toward him as a sign of respect and acknowledgment.

"He should be revered for being the actual single-season home run champ," said Maris Jr.

Maris Jr. gave a heartfelt postgame interview where he provided his views on the single-season home run record and Judge's character.

"He's clean. He is a Yankee. He plays the game the right way. I think baseball needs to look at the records, and I think baseball should do something," added Maris Jr.

Roger Maris Jr.'s comments were a scathing attack on Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and the era when baseball was riddled with steriod use.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



"He should be revered for being the actual single-season home run champ. That's really who he is if he hits 62."



(via



Roger Maris Jr. on Aaron Judge:"He should be revered for being the actual single-season home run champ. That's really who he is if he hits 62."(via @YESNetwork Roger Maris Jr. on Aaron Judge: "He should be revered for being the actual single-season home run champ. That's really who he is if he hits 62."(via @YESNetwork)https://t.co/ZzbFRi44uw

Barry Bonds hit 73 home runs in 2001 with the San Francisco Giants. Mark McGwire broke the 61 home run mark on two occasions hitting 70 in 1998 and 65 in 1999. Both those seasons are considered by many to be tainted due to the suspicion of steroid use.

Roger Maris Jr. believes Aaron Judge is the "real" single-season home run record holder after he hit number 61 of the season

Aaron Judge speaks to Roger Maris Jr. following the win against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre

Roger Maris' Jr. did not hold back during his interview with reporters. He made it clear that, for those that know their baseball history, Judge should be considered the all-time home run record holder. He made it clear that he thought the records held by Bonds and McGwire were illigitemate.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Roger Maris Jr. said that if Aaron Judge hits 62 home runs, he should be celebrated as the single-season home run champ.



Asked if he considers Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire illegitimate, Maris said: "I do. I think most people do." Roger Maris Jr. said that if Aaron Judge hits 62 home runs, he should be celebrated as the single-season home run champ. Asked if he considers Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire illegitimate, Maris said: "I do. I think most people do."

"Roger Maris Jr. said that if Aaron Judge hits 62 home runs, he should be celebrated as the single-season home run champ. Asked if he considers Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire illegitimate, Maris said: 'I do. I think most people do.'" - Bryan Hoch

After celebrating the New York Yankees clinching the division, Aaron Boone gave Judge the opportunity to take the day off. He refused and chose to play. Judge is also chasing the Triple Crown, which will probably also come down to the last few games.

John Chandler @JohnChandlerNBC Aaron Judge hugs his mom, then shakes hands with Roger Maris, Jr. Aaron Judge hugs his mom, then shakes hands with Roger Maris, Jr. https://t.co/YZpuYeydXe

"Aaron Judge hugs his mom, then shakes hands with Roger Maris, Jr." - John Chandler

The Maris family have handled the home run record chase with class and dignity. They have attended every Yankees game since Judge hit home run number 60 to tie Babe Ruth.

This record has been in place since 1961. It is now tied with home run number 61 by Judge, 61 years after it happened. It was fitting that Roger Maris' son was there to see the tying shot. In many ways, it was the passing of the torch from the older generation to the new.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far