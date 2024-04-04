“[He’s] actually exceeded the high expectations early on” – MLB insider praises Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee’s ability to adapt to major league game

Korean superstar Jung Hoo Lee might be one of the most underrated signings of the offseason. The outfielder made the move to North America this winter, joining the San Francisco Giants on a six-year, $113,000,000 contract. Although several teams coveted him, the promising star decided to take his talents to the Bay Area.

"Jung Hoo Lee gets his first major league hit and his family is fired up!" - @TalkinBaseball_

His decision to join the San Francisco Giants has not only benefitted the club but Jung Hoo Lee as well. The young outfielder has thrived early in his MLB career, excelling for his new club on both offense and defense. Before Wednesday's action against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Lee had posted a .292 batting average with a home run and 4 RBIs.

Although the jump from the KBO (Korean Baseball Organization) can be a difficult one for many players, it appears that the Giants' potential star may be transitioning better than expected. This is something that MLB insider Jon Morosi believes, saying that the 25-year-old is looking comfortable early in the year.

"Jung Hoo Lee has impressed through his first week in MLB. @jonmorosi previews our #MLBNShowcase between the @SFGiants and @Dodgers tonight at 10pm ET." - @MLBNetwork

“[He’s] actually exceeded the high expectations early on," Jon Morosi said of the San Francisco Giants star. He explained that it is the small details in his play that show that he is already displaying a level of comfortability in the MLB. Although it is early on in the 2024 season, the rookie has flashed immense potential for his new club.

Jung Hoo Lee is one of several new Giants players excelling with the club

Although Lee has been a major bright spot for the San Francisco Giants, he is far from the only new player who has been impressive with the team. Matt Chapman, Jorge Soler, and Jordan Hicks have all made an impact on their new club. Fans are still waiting on the season debut of Blake Snell, who was a late addition at the end of the offseason.

Of the players mentioned above, it has been Matt Chapman who has been the most dominant. The former Toronto Blue Jays third baseman has proven his worth early, racking up a pair of home runs with 6 RBIs and a .269 batting average through 6 games this year.

