“He’s already focused on baseball" - MLB fans react to Shohei Ohtani's pitching sessions amid betting scandal

Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani is now moving forward from the betting scandal issue. Ohtani officially started his throwing program on Monday since he had elbow surgery last September.

After he met with reporters on Monday, Ohtani has shifted his focus to what he does best, 'playing baseball.'

Ohtani's pitching sessions amid the betting scandal have sparked mixed reactions among MLB fans on X.

"He’s already focused on baseball," wrote one fan.

While the Dodgers star received support from several fans, he was also criticized for moving on quickly. Some MLB fans believe that Ohtani was involved with his interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. However, there has been no proof of Ohtani's involvement.

Here's a look at some of the negative reactions to Ohtani's pitching video.

"He should be banned from baseball," wrote one fan

Shohei Ohtani will continue with his rehab program, but he won't be pitching this season.

Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter and bookmaker is under IRS investigation

Apart from the MLB's investigation of the betting scandal, Ohtani's former interpreter and bookmaker are currently under Internal Revenue System investigation.

Matthew Boyer is the bookie involved alongside Mizuhara, who is under investigation. The investigative process will continue through the agency’s field office in Los Angeles. The IRS has not provided any details yet but is expected to do so in the upcoming weeks as the investigation progresses.

Ohtani’s law firm, Berk Brettler LLP, earlier issued a statement saying that Shohei Ohtani was the victim of "massive theft."

The Dodgers star will look forward to the game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Mar. 28.

