"He’s already in peak Dodger playoff form" - Yoshinobu Yamamoto's torrid Dodgers outing invites mockery from MLB fans

Yoshinobu Yamamoto experienced a reality check during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ recent spring training game against the Chicago White Sox. The Japanese pitcher, who recently signed a huge 12-year, $325 million deal, did not live up to the hype, which led to a flurry of trolling from disappointed baseball fans.

Expand Tweet

Yamamoto had a tough outing against the White Sox’s attack in his second spring training game. In just three innings, he gave up five earned runs, six hits, three walks, and produced four strikeouts. This performance marked a stark contrast to his first game with the Dodgers, where he was almost impossible to hit against the Texas Rangers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Los Angeles Dodgers fans had high hopes for their star rookie, but they were quick to share their disappointment on social media. As Yamamoto faced more trouble finding the strike zone, only 32 of his 58 pitches hit the strike zone. The once-praised pitcher’s lackluster performance left many questioning the hefty investment the Dodgers made on him.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto‘s Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani managed to secure a 12-9 victory over the White Sox.

Despite Yamamoto’s struggles, the Dodgers managed to secure a 12-9 victory over the White Sox, thanks in part to Freddie Freeman’s grand slam in the fourth inning. However, the win did little to appease the frustrated fans with a more commanding performance from their prized acquisition.

During post-game interviews, Yamamoto admitted his shortcomings, saying:

"I was not feeling right (out of the stretch), and that’s something I need to work on to adjust."

The pitcher made his commitment to getting better clear, acknowledging the need to work on his skills and get through the difficulties of spring training.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Yamamoto’s disappointing showcase was made worse by the contrasting success of his Japanese teammate Shohei Ohtani, who showed his dominance by hitting two singles, driving in a run, and stealing a base in the same game.

As Yoshinobu Yamamoto works on addressing his spring training struggles, Dodgers fans cannot wait to see how his story unfolds, wondering if the hefty investment in the Japanese pitcher will pay off or become a costly setback for the team in the upcoming MLB season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.