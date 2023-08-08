Veteran ace pitcher Max Scherzer sealed a sensational move from the New York Mets to the Texas Rangers just ahead of the MLB trade deadline earlier this month.

However, it hasn't been a smooth start for the 39-year-old at his new club. Scherzer allowed three runs on three hits and two walks in front of his new fanbase at Globe Life Field in his very first inning pitched for the club.

While Scherzer is likely to make it to the postseason with the Rangers leading the American League West, his former side, the New York Mets are struggling in the National League.

Mets fans and MLB podcaster Frank "The Tank" Fleming shared his opinion on the veteran pitcher on the 'Amazin' But True Podcast'.

He called out Scherzer's on-field anger issues, mentioning his disagreement with the plate umpire over the pitch clock earlier this season.

"If one thing goes, he unravels. He's always angry, he's a terrible teammate," Frank Fleming said. The pitch clock thing, he always seemed angry about that, and then you had the sticky stuff violation."

Frank also pointed out the 'sticky' controversy, which saw the ace pitcher ejected from a game in April earlier this year. He was also handed a 10-game ban for using sticky substances, breaching MLB's new set of rules.

The well-known podcaster vented his frustration as he called out the 39-year-old pitcher's antics ahead of the trade deadline. Scherzer waived his no-trade clause after conversations with general manager Billy Eppler.

"He is out there complaining about trading David Robertson, making a stink, making a noise. He forced the fire sale by coming out and telling everyone what Billy Eppler said."

Scherzer had displayed his frustration at the trade of closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins. The veteran pitcher then disclosed his conversations with the team's GM and owner, leading to his departure.

The New York Mets' NL Wildcard hopes hanging by a thread

His trade to the Rangers was followed by Justin Verlander's exit from New York. Verlander reunited with reigning World Series champions Houston Astros at the trade deadline.

Scherzer's unceremonious exit has left a bad taste in the mouth of the Mets fans, who are staring down the possibility of missing out on the Wildcard spot in the National League.