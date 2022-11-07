Houston Astros All-Star Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, was over the moon after the Astros clinched the World Series title for the second time in franchise history. Since the Astros punched a ticket to the 2022 Fall Classic, Kate has been cheering for H-town and her man from the stands like a true queen.

After the Astros became World Series champions on November 6 by beating the Phillies 4-1, Justin was spotted giving an interview at Fox Studios with MLB Analysts David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez, Frank Thomas, and Kevin Burkhardt. A spirited Kate Upton showed up unannounced, and undeniably, her presence lit up the environment.

After Kate arrived, Kevin Burkhardt asked her about Justin's comeback story in MLB and how it ended up with another World Series.

Kate replied saying:

"It’s all an incredible experience."

She also spoke about the hardships of being an MLB star wife.

"Having Justin home and being able to be together as a family is so amazing and then to go to the exact extreme and be here at the World Series and then win is just so exciting and so worth it. We miss him every time he goes away."

Next, Boston Red Sox veteran and HOFer David Ortiz asked Kate whether she wanted Verlander to play one more MLB season.

While Justin gave a puzzled response saying, "One more year?" Kate opened up, mentioning how she loves watching her husband on the field. Plus, she also compared the All-Star's pitching skills with art.

"This is the most we get to see him. Just to see him do what he loves, just to see him do his craft, he’s such an artist out there. When he’s pitching, it’s really so creative, such an art and we are so honored …"

After dating for four years, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander tied the knot in November 2017, just after the Astros won their first World Series Championship.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary in 2022

89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by MasterCard - Red Carpet

Justin Verlander's World Series ring is probably the best wedding anniversary gift for the power couple who celebrated their fifth year of togetherness.

On this occasion, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model penned a heartfelt message for her husband on Instagram to wish him well.

Kate Upton wrote:

"5 years down… forever to go! Life with you never gets old. I love you @justinverlander. Happy Anniversary!"

Their daughter, Genevieve, who was born on November 10, 2018, will also turn four in 2022.

Well, November 2022 is a month of triple celebration for the Verlanders.

