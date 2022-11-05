On November 3, as All-Star Justin Verlander was warming up prior to Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Phillies fans mocked him with "Where's Kate Upton?" chants.

A fan named Casey, who attended the MLB game, took to her Twitter to share it.

"As Justin Verlander warms up the crowd is chanting "Where's Kate Upton."

Later, Kate was spotted during Game 5 cheering and clapping for the Houston Astros in an orange sweater.

Kate at World Series Game 5 at Citizens Park.

Like always, she managed to look effortless chic.

After dating for three years, Kate and Justin tied the knot 4th November 2017, immediately after the Astros won the World Series for the first time. In November 2018, the celebrity couple welcomed their first child. Justin Verlander celebrated his fifth marriage anniversary by registering his first win in the World Series in Game 5.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton's daughter also attended the World Series Game 5

Kate and Justin Verlander with their daughter at the MLB All-Star Game in June 2022.

Justin and Kate's daughter Genevieve, who will turn four this November, also attended the World Series Game 5 with her mother.

Shay💋 @sunshine0nme Kate Upton telling her daughter Astros in 6 Kate Upton telling her daughter Astros in 6 😊 https://t.co/U3ppjfZxUb

Kate telling her daughter Astros in 6.

The Houston Astros won Game 5 by defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2. Currently, the Astros are in the lead with just one step away from becoming the World Series Champions.

Game 6 of the World Series will take place on Saturday at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

