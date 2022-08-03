"Changed My Life" - Kate Upton opens up about raising daughter along with her husband, MLB star Justin Verlander

Parenthood is beautiful. MLB star Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton can’t agree more. The couple tied the knot in November 2017 and welcomed their first child, daughter Genevieve, in November the following year.

Upton, who's a model and an actress, appeared on the "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in April 2021 and spoke about motherhood. She also described Verlander as "the best dad" to their daughter.

“He’s always so involved. He’s the best partner. He’s just not the best dog dad. Like, he has helped almost zero with Norman, but he took almost every night shift with Vivi. So, I still am a little bitter about that.”

In an interview in November 2020, Upton spoke about Genevieve and expressed that everything has changed for her since the arrival of her daughter.

“Everything I do is for her. Wanting to make the world better for her, wanting to be better for her, wanting to be with her more — it’s really just changed everything.”

For the Houston Astros player, a lot has changed since the arrival of his baby girl and it has been a "lot of fun."

Justin Verlander spoke about his daughter during Spring Training in February 2019.

“Having a baby definitely changes the afternoons a little bit. But I get pretty excited to go home and see her smiling. It seems like every day it’s something new, so it’s been a lot of fun.”

Verlander recently posted an adorable picture on social media featuring his three-year-old daughter.

"My favorite part of the day. ❤️" - Justin Verlander

Verlander also spoke about his wife Upton during an interview with "Us Weekly" in 2019 and said that Upton has set a great example for their daughter.

“She’s been the most amazing woman and mom, I knew that she would set a great example for our daughter, no matter what. It’s the person that she is, it’s the person who I married. I’ve always appreciated her for her strength.”

Verlander uploaded an appreciation post for Upton on Mother’s Day.

"How did I get so lucky 😍 Vivi and I are so blessed to have you… Happy Mother’s Day @kateupton!"

On the work front, Verlander also told "Us Weekly" that his daughter motivates him to play longer.

“If anything, [my daughter] might motivate me to play longer. I want to play long enough that she can see me on a baseball field and remember me as a baseball player instead of having to watch old highlight videos."

Verlander is currently a pitcher for the Houston Astros.

Justin Verlander and his family stole the show at the MLB All-Star Game red carpet

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander stepped out on the Major League Baseball All-Star Game red carpet with their adorable daughter Genevieve. The little girl wore a sparkly yellow dress, silver sandals, and pearl jewelry as she flashed a big smile for the cameras.

"Can I just take a moment and brag about my husband? 😍 Justin had TJ surgery and had to step away from playing for almost 2 years...It was so fun having the family together to support Justin at his 9th All-Star experience. I am so proud of you @justinverlander! ❤️" - Kate Upton

Here's another stunning picture of Verlander with Upton from the 89th MLB All-Star game red carpet.

89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by MasterCard - Red Carpet

Kate Upton is an American model and actress. She was featured in the "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue" in 2011. In addition, she was the subject of the 100th-anniversary “Vanity Fair” cover. Upton has also appeared in the films “Tower Heist,” “The Other Woman,” and “The Layover.”

