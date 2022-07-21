ICYMI: Kate Upton alongside husband Justin Verlander and daughter Genevieve absolutely stole the show at the All-Star Red Carpet Gala

Look who joined Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show – his wife Kate Upton and their three-year-old daughter Genevieve. The couple posed for photos at the event with their adorable daughter, who stood between mommy and daddy. The family stole the show and looked splendid.

Verlander’s model wife Kate rocked a white off-the-shoulder mini dress while Genevieve wore a sparkly golden dress with silver sandals. The little girl gave a big smile and posed for the cameras. Verlander went with a shimmery gold suit to match his daughter.

“The Verlanders have arrived.” – Houston Astros

Later, Upton posted a picture with Verlander on Instagram. She wrote that she is “proud of him” and it was “so fun having the family together” to support him at his ninth All-Star experience. The picture soon garnered love, and fans shared their cute comments for the family.

"Can I just take a moment and brag about my husband? 😍 Justin had TJ surgery and had to step away from playing for almost 2 years. He has put in so much work…It was so fun having the family together to support Justin at his 9th All-Star experience. I am so proud of you @justinverlander!" - Kate Upton

Verlander also posted a couple of pictures from the All-Star event on Instagram.

"#AllStarGame… you did not disappoint. Had a great time in LA, but now it’s back to business." - Justin Verlander

Justin said he enjoyed the All-Star break, but he's ready to get back to business.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton through the years

"I’m ready for summer 😎 Flashback to my 2013 Vogue shoot - loved the fun summer vibes from this shoot! #FBF" - Kate Upton

Verlander and Upton met in 2012 when they were filming a shoot for a video game. The pair married in 2017 and shared dreamy wedding pictures on social media.

"I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical! ❤️❤️❤️ (📸 @ktmerry )" - Kate Upton

The couple welcomed their daughter Genevieve, whom they have nicknamed Vivi, in November 2018.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander at the Divisional Series - Tampa Bay Rays v Houston Astros - Game Five

Justin Verlander has also played in the MLB for the Detroit Tigers. He is often regarded as one of the most accomplished players of his generation and one of the greatest pitchers in history.

