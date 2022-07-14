MLB All-Star Justin Verlander's supermodel wife Kate Upton delighted her fans with an iconic vintage photoshoot

Kate Upton, the wife of Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, posted stunning pictures of her vintage photo shoot, and her fans can’t keep calm. Kate Upton certainly brought the heat to Instagram this week.

In the photo, the model is clad in all denim with a vintage scarf wrapped around her neck. Her hairstyle reminds us of the 1960s and her makeup looks ravishing. In another picture from the same shoot, Kate looks absolutely stunning in a printed bikini. The shoot, which is for the spring collection, features a question: “Why can’t Kate Upton keep her clothes on?”

Kate is quite impressed with the creativity of the photoshoot. Fans have found Kate's picture "beautiful" and "iconic."

"When you get two covers in one… loved the creativity of this shoot!" - Kate

Kate’s picture soon garnered love from fans and now has over 50k likes.

Upton took a break from social media in 2020 in order to spend quality time with her hubby and daughter. She is now pretty active on social media and keeps her fans happy with her postcard-worthy pictures.

Kate uploaded a photograph on Monday that took away our Monday blues.

"Monday’s… am I right?" - Kate

Kate Upton became a household name after she first appeared in the "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue" in 2011.

Flashback to Kate Upton's 2013 "Vogue" shoot

Kate graced the 100th anniversary issue of "Vanity Fair."

Kate posted a flashback photo to Instagram from her 2013 "Vogue" shoot.

"I’m ready for summer 😎 Flashback to my 2013 Vogue shoot - loved the fun summer vibes from this shoot! #FBF" - Kate

A fan named Petra also posted a photo of Kate from the same shoot.

Petra @petravdhulst



✎ An unknown (to me) No Quitter.



Kate Upton by Mario Testino for Vogue US, June 2013. "I was going to quit all my bad habits for the new year, but then I remembered that nobody likes a quitter."✎ An unknown (to me) No Quitter.Kate Upton by Mario Testino for Vogue US, June 2013. "I was going to quit all my bad habits for the new year, but then I remembered that nobody likes a quitter."✎ An unknown (to me) No Quitter.📷Kate Upton by Mario Testino for Vogue US, June 2013. https://t.co/tJaxvxYcmg

"'I was going to quit all my bad habits for the new year, but then I remembered that nobody likes a quitter.' ✎ An unknown (to me) No Quitter. Kate Upton by Mario Testino for Vogue US, June 2013." - Petra

Kate also shared a photograph recently, where she’s seen chilling in a bikini in a pool depicting fashion versus reality.

"Chillin on a yellow floatie in your 20s vs in your 30s… #FashionVsReality" - Kate

After Verlander and Upton had been dating for two years, the Houston Astros pitcher proposed in 2016.

"I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical! ❤️❤️❤️ (📸 @ktmerry )" - Kate

The couple has been married since 2017 and share three-year-old daughter Genevieve.

