"Smart move!" "For the best, no Astros will ever find peace at Dodgers Stadium!" - Houston Astros fans content with Justin Verlander resting during the All-Star break instead of pitching

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker has announced that Justin Verlander will most likely not be pitching in the All-Star game this year.

The news came as a relief to many Astros fans, who were concerned that the superstar pitcher would overexert himself and risk injury. This is the ninth All-Star selection for Verlander.

The news was first posted to Twitter by Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.

Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome Justin Verlander will "probably not" pitch in the All-Star Game, Dusty Baker said

The Houston Astros are dominating their AL West rivals, and their fans are happy to see players not taking unnecessary risks.

The Astros want to have all their players fully rested just in case the Los Angeles Angels or Seattle Mariners go on a hot streak.

Lane Fluker @fluker_lane @Chandler_Rome Smart move! Really none of our boys need to play. It's been a pretty brutal schedule and we need to be preparing for post season

This All-Star game is being hosted at the home of the Los Angeles Dodgers, a recent rival of the Houston Astros.

Fans don't mind their stars not playing in this game because the vibes at Dodger Stadium are just off.

Alhena ✨ @Alli_Mojo @Chandler_Rome For the best, no Astros will ever find peace at Dodgers Stadium!

Dusty Baker probably didn't make this decision based on these vibes, but Houston Astros fans support it all the same.

Justin Verlander won't pitch at the All-Star game, and Houston Astros fans are thrilled

Justin Verlander is one of the league's best pitchers

Justin Verlander is no stranger to the All-Star game, but he and his team have higher ambitions this year. The Houston Astros have championship aspirations in 2022, and every win after the break will be paramount.

Shoulda Used Maton @quallsastros @Chandler_Rome Good. We got him on 7 days, 6 days and 4 says rest. Gotta keep the rhythm

The Astros will return from the break with an important series against the New York Yankees. Given how well the Yankees have been playing this season, the Astros will have to bring their absolute best to win.

Dusty Baker will be managing the American League team in the game. Fans have come up with a creative way for their team to gain an advantage over the Yankees.

While a replacement for Verlander will surely be chosen soon, some hands have already gone up.

Some even want the rest of the Astros to follow Verlander's lead and take this time to rest. While this is exceedingly unlikely, it could give the team an edge going forward.

H-TXN @h_txn21 @Chandler_Rome Wish the rest of the team would back out

Verlander won't be taking the mound at Dodger Stadium during the All-Star game. This move was well received by the fanbase, despite the fact that they won't see him compete against the very best.

