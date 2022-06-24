Watch: Kate Upton celebrated her 30th birthday in style on a Caribbean Island with her gal pals

Kate Upton, the wife of Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and a former "Sports Illustrated" model, turned 30 on June 10. The adage, "age is just a number," stands true for Kate. She looks quite a bit better than she did 10 years ago. While she has always been beautiful, her looks have improved, and now she is more polished than ever.

To celebrate the milestone in style, Kate went for an all-girls trip with her gal pals to a picturesque destination. Upton jetted off to St. Barths, a volcanic island surrounded by shallow reefs in the Caribbean Sea.

Kate uploaded an Instagram Reel clubbing all the highlights from her Caribbean trip. She synced the song "Roses" by SAINt JHN with her IG reel.

Upton chose the first paragraph of the song for her IG reel with lyrics playing, "Roses, I walked in the corner with the body screaming dolo...Never sold a bag but look like Pablo in a photo...This gon' make 'em feel the way like Tony killed Manolo...You already know though, you already know though."

Among Kate's seven girlfriends who were present with her on the dreamy trip, three of them commented on the IG post.

Amy Cole, the wife of New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole, wrote that she loved every minute of the trip.

Lucinda Williams said, "We had the best time! Thank you Kate!! ❤️🧡💛💚💗💙"

Maggie Dalzell commented, "The BEST trip!!! We loved celebrating you 😍 Happy 30th again 💗💗💗 thanks again for everything - we love you!"

From cliff-jumping to jet-skiing, Kate Upton and her squad rode high on thrill at St. Barths

Kate's trip to St. Barths with her girlfriends is giving her Instagram followers squad goals. They did it all, from cliff-jumping into the turquoise water to jet skiing to jumping off a yacht in the middle of the Caribbean Sea.

Here are a few more unseen pictures from her birthday trip with her girlfriends.

As Kate, the wife of Justin Verlander, steps into her 30s, may her third decade on the planet blossom into memorable years of her life.

