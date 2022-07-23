“He’s breaking Maris’ record” “Aaron Judge loves Camden Yards!” - New York Yankees fans hyped up following Aaron Judge’s Major League leading 36th home run

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge continued his MVP-caliber season as he blasted his 36th home run of the season tonight against the Baltimore Orioles. Judge leads all of baseball in home runs and is on pace for a record-breaking season.

Aaron Judge is now batting .283 with 36 home runs and 76 runs batted in. He also has an impressive .994 OPS.

New York Yankees fans were hyped up after the towering home run by the MVP-favorite. Here’s a look at some of the best reactions from fans across Twitter.

New York Yankees @Yankees 465 ft.



The wall is no match for The Judge. 465 ft. The wall is no match for The Judge. https://t.co/GKq72l8HQZ

"465 ft" - @NewYorkYankees

"The wall is no match for The Judge." - @NewYorkYankees

Aaron Judge is currently on pace for 60 home runs. It will be interesting to see if he can catch Roger Maris' franchise record of 61. Maris broke Babe Ruth's long-time record of 60 home runs back in 1961.

Judge seems to love hitting at Camden Yards and fans agree.

Yankees.Blue🐢 @Yankees_Blue

(And Aaron Boone has ‘rested’ him there this year, visibly pissing Judge off as seen in the post-game interview) New York Yankees @Yankees BAJ Baltimore Blast BAJ Baltimore Blast 💪 https://t.co/4m9WS9S8At Aaron Judge loves Camden Yards!(And Aaron Boone has ‘rested’ him there this year, visibly pissing Judge off as seen in the post-game interview) twitter.com/yankees/status… Aaron Judge loves Camden Yards!(And Aaron Boone has ‘rested’ him there this year, visibly pissing Judge off as seen in the post-game interview) twitter.com/yankees/status…

Judge would definitely be the league's MVP if the season ended today. There is very little debate about that. Judge plays on the team with the best record, and without him, they would not be where they are at.

Judge is currently in contract negotiations because he is in the last year of his contract this season. Fans want the New York Yankees to pay him whatever it takes.

Overall, Aaron Judge continues to amaze fans across the sport as he does not seem to slow down with his incredible home run pace. It will be interesting to see how many he can finish with by the end of the season.

New York Yankees and Aaron Judge continuing special year

Aaron Judge and DJ LeMahieu celebrate after scoring during tonight's New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles game.

The Yankees and Aaron Judge are off to an incredible season. The Yankees enter play tonight with the best record in baseball at 64-30. Aaron Judge leads all of baseball with 36 home runs.

The Yankees have their best chance of winning the World Series since 2009. They just need to make several moves at the deadline to bolster their roster for the final playoff push. Here are two players the Yankees should consider adding before the trade deadline.

#2 Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ at bat against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Because of outfielder Joey Gallo's struggles, the team may look to add an outfielder at the deadline. Happ would provide the team with a power switch hitter who plays above-average defense.

#1 Luis Castillo, Cincinnati Reds

Luis Castillo pitches during a Cincinnati Reds v New York Yankees game.

You can never have enough pitching when it comes playoff time. Despite the Yankees rotation being one of the best in baseball, the team could most definitely use another ace to add to the rotation.

Cincinnati Reds' Luis Castillo is among one of the top targets by teams in this year's trade deadline. Castillo would give the Yankees one of the deepest rotations in baseball.

