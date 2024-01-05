Weeks after signing a record-breaking contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto's unique perks have left MLB fans baffled. The 25-year-old's contract includes several perks, among which are four business class round trip airline tickets ($8,500 max) and one premium economy round trip airline ticket to LA for the family per year. While the twelve-year, $325 million contract is the biggest offered to a pitcher in MLB history, the perks have left fans astonished.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto made his professional debut for the Orix Buffaloes in the NPB in 2017 and went on to have six highly successful years with the team. During that time, he won virtually every individual award for a pitcher, along with the Japan Series in 2022, establishing himself as the best pitcher in the league. Hence, when he was posted to the MLB market during the 2023 MLB offseason, several teams took notice and were prepared to offer big deals.

However, the LA Dodgers came out on top as they managed to secure his signature just a week after signing his compatriot Shohei Ohtani. While Yamamoto is signed to a long-term contract with the LA side, the details of his contract have left fans stunned as they shared their reactions on social media.

"He’s a diva already," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"What a joke," added another.

What are the other perks included in Yoshinobu Yamamoto's deal with the Dodgers?

Along with the multiple round-trip airline tickets mentioned earlier, Yoshinobu Yamamoto's contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers includes a personal trainer, physical therapist, interpreter, and best efforts to make Japanese food available.

More importantly, MLB fans were not impressed as they thought the young player was already being spoiled by the club even before making his debut in the league. It must be remembered that while Shohei Ohtani is a proven entity, Yamamoto is still a youngster who has yet to prove himself outside his own country.

