"He’s done" "Definitely guilty" - MLB fans drop their verdict as Wander Franco's house gets raided by authorities in Santo Domingo

Wander Franco, the talented Major League Baseball star with a staggering $182 million contract, is facing tumultuous times as police in the Dominican Republic raided his homes in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged inappropriate relations with a minor.

Reports suggest that the authorities conducted two separate raids — one at Franco’s family home in Palo Blanco and the other at his residence in the Villa Real area.

Despite efforts, the Tampa Bay Rays player, who is currently suspended by the team, was not found at either location. Authorities reportedly left contact numbers with Franco’s wife for him to reach out to them.

The 22-year-old shortstop has been under scrutiny since August, when allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a minor surfaced on social media. Franco vehemently denied these accusations during a live broadcast on his Instagram account, expressing frustration at the rumors and emphasizing his focus on his career.

Wander Franco had signed a $182 million contract back in 2021

Tampa Bay Rays signed Wander Franco to a lucrative $182 million, 11-year contract in November 2021, demonstrating the team’s confidence in his abilities. However, the ongoing investigation has led MLB to place Franco on administrative leave, putting his promising career on hold.

The accusations have significantly impacted Franco’s professional life, forcing him to miss the latter part of the 2023 MLB season. Despite being a productive player with impressive statistics, including 124 hits, 17 home runs, and 30 stolen bases, Franco’s future in the league is now uncertain.

Local media in the Dominican Republic reported the police presence at Wander Franco’s homes and suggested that authorities are actively seeking him for his alleged involvement with a minor from Puerto Plata. The situation remains fluid, with the investigation continuing and the baseball world eagerly awaiting further developments.

