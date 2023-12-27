Wander Franco Update: Rays shortstop reportedly goes missing as Santo Domingo authorities carry out 2 home raids

On Tuesday, the Santo Domingo Prosecutor's Office for Children and Adolescents carried out two raids in search of Wander Franco. The two raids happened at homes in Bani, Peravia Province.

Franco was not found in either of the homes during the raids. This comes weeks after the Dominican infielder earned $700,000 from the MLB's prearbitration bonus pool.

Expand Tweet

The 22-year-old was having a stellar 2023 season until being placed on administrative leave in August. Authorities in the DR investigated claims that Franco had been in a relationship with a minor. The allegations surfaced across social media, prompting the league to investigate.

Two girls have raised concerns involving an alleged appropriate relationship with minors. One took to social media, alleging a relationship

While on the brink of making a name for himself in the big leagues, his future is now uncertain.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.