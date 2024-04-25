“He’s done a little bit of everything” - Orioles manager Brandon Hyde weighs in on Gunnar Henderson’s incredible all-round potential

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde couldn’t help but marvel at the remarkable performance of Gunnar Henderson in the team’s 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Henderson’s amazing performance showed his incredible all-around potential and increased his reputation as one of the best players in baseball.

Henderson made a difference as soon as he walked into the batter’s box. Despite his early work in the batting cage to fine-tune his swing, he entered the game with a clear focus on making adjustments and improving his movement around the plate.

His hard work paid off as he delivered a masterful performance, going 3-for-3 with his eighth home run and three RBIs, as well as reaching base in all five of his at-bats.

Throughout the game, Gunnar Henderson showcased his versatility and body control by hitting the ball in all directions. Whether it was launching a home run over the right-field wall, driving a double lo left field, or looping a single over the infield, he consistently showed he could make good contact and find holes in the defense.

Manager Brandon Hyde had a lot of good things to say about Henderson. He emphasized the importance of having Henderson both on offense and defense.

Hyde praised Henderson’s great defensive work at shortstop and his ability to make an impact on the game in many ways, including hitting for power, stealing bases, and running the bases smartly.

"He’s done a little bit of everything [...] The way he’s been able to stay on the baseball vs. left-handed pitchers is much improved." - Brandon Hyde

The Orioles are one of the most effective offenses in MLB thanks, in part, to Gunnar Henderson

Indeed, Henderson’s offensive ability has been a big part of the Baltimore Orioles’ success this season.

His steady hitting has helped a strong lineup that has averaged five runs or more in 14 of 24 games. Despite being just 22 and in only his second full season with the Orioles, Henderson has quickly established himself as a star player with the potential to reach even greater heights in the future.

Gunnar Henderson’s star power and influence on the game are only going to grow as he keeps working on his skills and improving how he hits the ball.

With each impressive performance, he keeps proving that he is a key player for the Orioles and a rising star in Major League Baseball.

