"He's been everything I would've hoped for" - Yankees manager Aaron Boone praises Alex Verdugo for being team's consistent everyday LF

New York Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo has been an excellent acquisition for the club. Through 34 games, the slugger is hitting .275/.362/.450 with five home runs and 17 runs batted in.

He is coming off an excellent game against the Houston Astros on Tuesday where he smoked a home run off Justin Verlander in a big 10-3 win. While he has been excellent at the plate, it is his defense that is getting the nod from his manager.

Manager Aaron Boone is thrilled that Verdugo has filled the left field hole that the club has struggled with the last few years. It is a lot easier managing a club knowing you have somebody you can count on out there.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's been awesome. He's been everything I would have hoped for, just as far as his edge and energy every day, his ability to fit in the room, and then his play on both sides of the ball" - said Boone.

Expand Tweet

Verdugo has made multiple jaw-dropping plays from left field this season. His most recent comes in yesterday's game against the Houston Astros where he robbed Jeremy Pena of a base knock.

Expand Tweet

While this was not the fan's favorite acquisition at the time, he is starting to change some people's minds. The Yanks finally have a left fielder who can get the job done.

Alex Verdugo is turning heads as the Yankees' new cleanup hitter

New York Yankees - Alex Verdugo (Image via USA Today)

Manager Aaron Boone recently made the change making Alex Verdugo the new Yankees' cleanup hitter. The decision came after Giancarlo Stanton's inconsistencies at the plate.

Although Stanton crushed a homer that registered as the second-hardest hit ball of the season on Tuesday, he has been declining. He is hitting .227/.287/.454 with seven home runs but has a career-high 34.1% strikeout rate. For Verdugo, his strikeout rate sits at just 9.9%.

With Verdugo in the four-hole, this lineup is a nightmare for opposing pitchers. There are not a lot of breaks in this lineup with players like Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, and Anthony Rizzo.

There is no denying this team looks improved from last season's squad that missed the postseason. And they are doing all of this without their ace, Gerrit Cole, who is working hard to make his season debut after moving to the IL with elbow inflammation.

Cole does not have a timetable to return but is targeting a mid-June debut if everything continues to go right.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback