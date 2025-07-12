“He’s such a garbage fielder” “What is wrong with Dave Roberts?” - Teoscar Hernandez’s critical error sparks fan frustration amid 7-game losing streak

Teoscar Hernandez is facing the fury of MLB fans after making a critical error in a recent game. On July 11, the Los Angeles Dodgers' outfielder played in the first game of the 3-game series against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Stadium.

During the game, there was an instance where Dodgers pitcher Dustin May pitched the ball, and Giants' Jung Hoo Lee hit it. However, Hernandez failed to judge this flyball, which resulted in him missing the catch. After this missed catch, fans began to unleash their fury on the Dodgers player.

On X (formerly Twitter), Blake Harris uploaded the video of Teoscar Hernandez's critical fielding mistake. A user commented under the video and called Hernandez a "garbage fielder."

"He’s such a garbage fielder. Don’t remember him being so bad last year in left," one fan said.

Another user commented and questioned Los Angeles Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts.

"Yall wanted him back lol deal with it. We could have done so much better," a fan said.

Let us take a look at more reactions to Teoscar Hernadez's mistake against the San Francisco Giants:

"More like an “experiment” that’s been disappointing at best," one fan said.

"He is literally costing us games with his defense. That ball absolutely needs to be caught," another fan said.

"So glad I don’t have to watch his fielding anymore. I remember in one game when Teo dropped two routine fly balls," one fan said.

It must be noted that some of Teoscar Hernandez's best performances have come when he has played as a Left Fielder, and that's where many Dodgers fans want to see him play. Furthermore, Hernandez is dealing with foot soreness and has been listed as day-to-day.

Teoscar Hernandez had made a similar mistake back in June

One of the reasons why fans are urging for Teoscar Hernandez to be played as LF is that the game against the Giants is not the first time he has made a critical error. On June 27, the Los Angeles Dodgers faced the Kansas City Royals and ended up winning.

While the game ended on a positive note for the Dodgers, Hernandez made a critical mistake during the game. After the second innings, the Dodgers had maintained a 3-1 lead, and things were going well for the Los Angeles-based side. However, that's when Hernandez failed to judge a flyball from Kyle Isbel.

This error in judgment led to the Royals scoring a run, thus taking the score to 3-2. Back then, as well, Hernandez was subject to heavy criticism from the fans. But, as mentioned above, things ended on a happy note for the Dodgers as they won 5-4. The Dodgers also won this series in question 2-1.

